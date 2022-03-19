4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.43 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.