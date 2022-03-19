$5.66 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.39 and the lowest is $5.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $5.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $41.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

NYSE CMG traded up $24.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,587.73. 311,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,219. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,483.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,678.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.