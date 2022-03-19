5,476 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average of $275.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

