$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.47 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,410,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,097. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,534 shares of company stock valued at $677,681. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.