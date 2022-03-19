61 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

