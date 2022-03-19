$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,242,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Micron Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

