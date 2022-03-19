$86.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post $86.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $86.33 million. Nevro reported sales of $88.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

