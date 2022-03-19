AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AAON by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AAON by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

