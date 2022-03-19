Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

