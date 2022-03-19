Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

