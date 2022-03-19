ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

