ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 2,672,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

