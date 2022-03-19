Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Accenture stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.12 and a 200 day moving average of $350.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

