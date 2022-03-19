Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $435.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

