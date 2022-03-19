Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

