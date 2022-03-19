Adicet Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 240,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
