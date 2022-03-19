adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €304.06 ($334.13).

FRA:ADS opened at €216.60 ($238.02) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €257.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

