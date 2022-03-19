Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 2,630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,597 ($33.77) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,931.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,086.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

