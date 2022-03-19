AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,349 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

