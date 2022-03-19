AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

