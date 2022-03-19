AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 518 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.19.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.