AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

