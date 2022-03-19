AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

