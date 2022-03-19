AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

