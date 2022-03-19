AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

