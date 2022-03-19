AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

