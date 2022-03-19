AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.