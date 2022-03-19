AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $197.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

