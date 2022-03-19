AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $542.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

