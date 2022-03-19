Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 9.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. 344,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,188,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

