Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Head to Head Analysis

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SLM alerts:

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.41 billion 2.16 $1.16 billion $3.47 5.37 Affirm $870.46 million 13.30 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.56

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SLM has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLM and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

SLM presently has a consensus price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $93.86, suggesting a potential upside of 130.55%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SLM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.