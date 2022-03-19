Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $160.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,631,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

