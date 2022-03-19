Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi Buys 10,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
