Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi Buys 10,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

