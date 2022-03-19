Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Sells $230,232.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ATSG opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.
About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
