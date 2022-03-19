AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Increased to C$2.65 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.65 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

