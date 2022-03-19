Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ALIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2,377,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

