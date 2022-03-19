Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
ALIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2,377,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
