Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -8.74 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Alignment Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 107.85%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare rivals beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

