Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,094,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

