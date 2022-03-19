Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$57.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

