Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.60 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

