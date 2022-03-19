Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Allakos stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 3,817,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allakos by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allakos by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

