Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $22.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.95. 206,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $260.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.