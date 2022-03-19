ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.75% of ALLETE worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

