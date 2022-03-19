Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

