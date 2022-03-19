Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.