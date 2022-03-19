Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.80 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

