Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 24,931,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,430. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

