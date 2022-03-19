Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $37.91 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

