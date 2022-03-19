Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $37.91 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

