Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,019 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,890 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

