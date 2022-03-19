America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up approximately 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,810. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.